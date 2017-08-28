Mild mannered Janitor wrote: And here is clear evidence of why Wigan is the most loathed club in RL. The arrogance of calling a player "a run of the mill nobody" when said player has not only just won the LT fir the second year on the trot, but managed the game to perfection.



The sport is doomed with people like you following it.

Smith also won the Lance Todd for doing exactly the same (and also a MoM performance against NZ) - yet almost everyone calls him an average 7. He's obviously being provocative with his statement but you can't argue that Sneyd's main asset is his kicking game. Nothing wrong with that and he kicked us to death and his goal kicking is amazing (the one he kicked from pretty much on the touchline was fantastic). Some HB's are the complete package, some have a specific asset that can win games.Another thing is people like to level that Wigan fans are arrogant but that's sport. If Hull go on to win 19 Challenge Cups and 8 in a row you can bet Hull fans will behave in the same way. It's not something in the water in Wigan that makes fans expect success - they saw unprecedented success and some of the greatest ever players play for their team. Leeds fans have a similar attitude because of their prolonged success. If Cas continue the way they're going they will too. With success comes arrogance and then if you take it away, plenty will spit their dummy out.