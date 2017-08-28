Salty wrote: If Williams and Tomkins were playing for Castleford they would be sensational.

I wish that we had Powell as coach...or Chester even.

The only time Wigan come alive is Sam say's #### it and plays outwith the script (CC Semi-final . Wire last season). Everything about Wigan is so structured it's become to easy too read . George Williams is a very good player who can become a great player once he is old enough and has the balls to do a Sam and say #### it this isn't working lets play some rugby . At the moment there seems to be a fear to disobey and incur the wrath of the fuehrer.Regards , EW