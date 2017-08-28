WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:18 am
Salty wrote:
If Williams and Tomkins were playing for Castleford they would be sensational.
I wish that we had Powell as coach...or Chester even.



The only time Wigan come alive is Sam say's #### it and plays outwith the script (CC Semi-final . Wire last season). Everything about Wigan is so structured it's become to easy too read . George Williams is a very good player who can become a great player once he is old enough and has the balls to do a Sam and say #### it this isn't working lets play some rugby . At the moment there seems to be a fear to disobey and incur the wrath of the fuehrer.

Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:37 am
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
The only time Wigan come alive is Sam say's #### it and plays outwith the script (CC Semi-final . Wire last season). Everything about Wigan is so structured it's become to easy too read . George Williams is a very good player who can become a great player once he is old enough and has the balls to do a Sam and say #### it this isn't working lets play some rugby . At the moment there seems to be a fear to disobey and incur the wrath of the fuehrer.

Regards , EW

I wouldn't go calling Shaun wane on here, you will have the lynch mob after you. I think the Shaun wane fear factor has got a grip on some of our fans :wink:
