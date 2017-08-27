WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:20 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2464
Location: Atherton
exiled Warrior wrote:
Williams is a good player being burdened by too much expectation and the teams reliance on him to be the creative spark. Until we get a better 7 and a hooker who can offer some creativity he will always struggle against well drilled defensive teams as they can concentrate on him without having to worry about others. Tomkins is not the player he was but he still has something to offer (marquee - not sure) - the issues with the team are not down to either Tomkins or Williams - they lie elsewhere.


hes a marquee player I expect him to be the best
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:27 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7092
Location: Here there and everywhere
Pieman wrote:
hes a marquee player I expect him to be the best

Is He really on more than 175k? If so you are being robbed
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:32 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7092
Location: Here there and everywhere
jinkin jimmy wrote:
That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.



And here is clear evidence of why Wigan is the most loathed club in RL. The arrogance of calling a player "a run of the mill nobody" when said player has not only just won the LT fir the second year on the trot, but managed the game to perfection.

The sport is doomed with people like you following it.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:12 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3456
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
And here is clear evidence of why Wigan is the most loathed club in RL. The arrogance of calling a player "a run of the mill nobody" when said player has not only just won the LT fir the second year on the trot, but managed the game to perfection.

The sport is doomed with people like you following it.

Anyone who loathes a rugby club because of any individual's opinion is an idiot. As for Sneyd, he's merely symptomatic of the malaise that is killing the sport. Hide for five tackles then pop up to deliver a kick. Yes, that's really packing them in - or didn't you take notice of the attendance yesterday?
