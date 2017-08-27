exiled Warrior wrote:

Williams is a good player being burdened by too much expectatio n and the teams reliance on him to be the creative spark. Until we get a better 7 and a hooker who can offer some creativity he will always struggle against well drilled defensive teams as they can concentrate on him without having to worry about others. Tomkins is not the player he was but he still has something to offer (marquee - not sure) - the issues with the team are not down to either Tomkins or Williams - they lie elsewhere.