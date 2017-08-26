WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:59 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
Massive question after another average performance from 2 of the less than 5 marquee players in SL.

ST--We have tortured soul ST who can't run, hates the fans, and has a dodgy picture every time he is shown on BBC Graphics.

GW--Could easily be the best player in the league, but looks like a headless chicken when up against a decent defense. All the pressure on GW to do something is ruining the lad.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:14 pm
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3454
That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:15 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5379
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Is George Williams the most overrated player in the world....?

I dont get him at all.... has pace and looks to take the line on occasionally but in the games I've seen him play he has never been close to being the best player on the pitch.
When Sean O'loughlin is your most creative player with the ball something cant be right.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:48 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
Sam Tomkins is the modern day Dick Turpin..daylight robbery.

The NRL failure thinks he is a lot better than he has ever been.

Assistant Coach soon.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:45 am
Newbridge_Wolf

Joined: Fri Apr 22, 2016 6:51 pm
Posts: 60
We all know Sam isn't the player he was, but he's still the only one that will try something different, get the fans onto the edge of the seats. All the rest are so rigidly coached, it's just rugby by numbers.

As for George, he has the ability, but Gazza used to say to be a footballer, it was 10% in the feet, 90% in the head. The same goes for any sport really. Sam has that attitude, but I'm not sure George does. He isn't helped by the crap partners he's had the last two years, but being a marquee player, you need to be the one rising above that.
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:30 am
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1606
I'm 90% sure Williams has played most of the season with an injury. He was limping pre-match.

Doesn't help when you're partnered with Leuluai though, now there's a man stealing a living.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:15 am
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16513
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
It is frustrating clearly both have talent but it just isn't happening for either of them.

Our style of play simply doesn't allow these lads to show what they can do and whilst we continue with this low risk grinding tactic having creative players and retaining them on marquee contracts is pointless.

Given our lack of ability as a code to produce top class centres, in my opinion Gildart is the player we desperately need to protect.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:32 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3454
P-J wrote:
I'm 90% sure Williams has played most of the season with an injury. He was limping pre-match.

Doesn't help when you're partnered with Leuluai though, now there's a man stealing a living.

Williams isn't partnered with Tommy. He plays exclusively on the left with TL on the right.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:48 am
Cherry.Pie
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2009 4:10 pm
Posts: 1868
the flying biscuit wrote:
Is George Williams the most overrated player in the world....?

I dont get him at all.... has pace and looks to take the line on occasionally but in the games I've seen him play he has never been close to being the best player on the pitch.
When Sean O'loughlin is your most creative player with the ball something cant be right.


I don't think I've seen many young British halfbacks play consistently well year after year. It just seems to happen that they experience inconsistency and many fail to live up to the hype. With Williams though he's currently top of the league in try assists while having a poor year. That's not a bad situation. It's like a team playing badly but still managing to win. He's our most important player. Okay, he's not playing well but take him out of the side and he's the one we can't replace to anywhere near the same standard.

Last year he was the best player on the pitch in plenty of games, this year only a few but the entire team is suffering in that regard. What doesn't help is that he's our biggest threat with the ball in a one dimensional attack. We're all too predictable and often struggle to create space and that's what halves need to play at their best.
The deal with Williams is that he's got an outstanding running game, is physically strong, very good defensively, reads the game well and also in the last year or so has developed an eye for delivering an excellent final pass. A lot of his try assists now come from passing which is good to see. He also has an excellent short kicking game.

Yes he's got negatives too like most young players. He's by no means the finished article and if he doesn't fix a few things he'll never be one of the best, which he does have the potential to be. He's already played very well for England which is the highest level you can play at.

What concerns me is that he's still early in his career and has obvious flaws to his game but because of the lack of quality halves in Super League has been elevated to 'marquee' status before he's actually developed into one. He's our marquee player because he could be one of the best. He's currently one of Super League's better players when in form but there's a difference. He's also playing alongside a halfback that doesn't seem to compliment him well. Matty Smith was a steady Eddie who had little creativity but could keep to a structure. He was let go because over his last 2 years he wasn't even steady and was making plenty of errors in games. However, when both were playing well Smith and Williams at least balanced each other out. Leuluai doesn't. We needed another steady player with a good long kicking game who can do the sort of thing Sneyd did yesterday. Instead we've brought in someone who wasn't really a good enough halfback the last time he was here. When Leuluai played well he was generally playing as a direct threat because his ballplaying and kicking weren't good.

While halfbacks generally don't 'partner' each other in the strict sense anymore, what one does affects the other, and if you have one with particular strengths and weaknesses you want your other half to be able to offer what they don't. If we have no real threat down the right, the defence can easily focus on keeping their shape and discipline when we go left.

There's a lot of pressure on Williams to create everything and teams know that. They also know our bog standard attacking structure and how to defend against it and as a result our playmakers struggle to have as much influence as they could.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:22 pm
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1197
Location: exiled in Manchester
Williams is a good player being burdened by too much expectation and the teams reliance on him to be the creative spark. Until we get a better 7 and a hooker who can offer some creativity he will always struggle against well drilled defensive teams as they can concentrate on him without having to worry about others. Tomkins is not the player he was but he still has something to offer (marquee - not sure) - the issues with the team are not down to either Tomkins or Williams - they lie elsewhere.

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Bullsmad, buzz lightyear, cheekydiddles, exiled Warrior, Froggy, hatty, Listerofsmeg, muttywhitedog, Pieman, Razor, RichieS, rover 2000, Rugby Raider, runningman29, The Whiffy Kipper, Upanunder and 244 guests

