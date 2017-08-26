We all know Sam isn't the player he was, but he's still the only one that will try something different, get the fans onto the edge of the seats. All the rest are so rigidly coached, it's just rugby by numbers.



As for George, he has the ability, but Gazza used to say to be a footballer, it was 10% in the feet, 90% in the head. The same goes for any sport really. Sam has that attitude, but I'm not sure George does. He isn't helped by the crap partners he's had the last two years, but being a marquee player, you need to be the one rising above that.