Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:59 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
Massive question after another average performance from 2 of the less than 5 marquee players in SL.

ST--We have tortured soul ST who can't run, hates the fans, and has a dodgy picture every time he is shown on BBC Graphics.

GW--Could easily be the best player in the league, but looks like a headless chicken when up against a decent defense. All the pressure on GW to do something is ruining the lad.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:14 pm
jinkin jimmy
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3452
That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:15 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5379
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Is George Williams the most overrated player in the world....?

I dont get him at all.... has pace and looks to take the line on occasionally but in the games I've seen him play he has never been close to being the best player on the pitch.
When Sean O'loughlin is your most creative player with the ball something cant be right.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:48 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: Serpo
Sam Tomkins is the modern day Dick Turpin..daylight robbery.

The NRL failure thinks he is a lot better than he has ever been.

Assistant Coach soon.

