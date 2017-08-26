WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Hull

Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:20 pm
Grimmy User avatar
We were beaten by the better team, well done and enjoy!
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:55 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
As a Wigan fan I have to agree with Grimmy , the best team won

Congratulations Hull FC
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:06 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
I think we were both only at 60% today, but our 60% was just slightly better than yours
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:08 am
hull2524 User avatar
both teams tackled well but misfired in attack, still a brill win, over the moon, COYH
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:57 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Thought Hull were at 85% and we made Wigan
Look at 60%
It was a tough tough match
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:00 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Count how many Tackles Wigan made on Hull
0-5m from
Their own try line
That will tell you how hard Wigan defended
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:23 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
wigan defended really well but we didn't challenge them enough in their own 20 for me

