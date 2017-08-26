WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Hull

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Well done Hull

Post a reply
Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:20 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12421
We were beaten by the better team, well done and enjoy!
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:55 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 168
Location: Swinton
As a Wigan fan I have to agree with Grimmy , the best team won

Congratulations Hull FC
Re: Well done Hull
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:06 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5561
I think we were both only at 60% today, but our 60% was just slightly better than yours

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B&WFAN, easthullwesty, giddyupoldfella, Jake the Peg, listener, Rugby Raider, threepennystander, Towns88, Wilde 3, xviii and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,3831,18476,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM