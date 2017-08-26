Bank Holiday Monday
Open Top Bus Tour of Hull
Starting with two laps of East Hull
One lap of West Hull
Red Arrows fly past
21 Gun Salute
City Hall Reception
Bobby Bubbles
Speech from Albert Kelly on how it feels not to be embarrassed at Wembley
Players presented to the crowd with Cup
All Hail Radders and Coaching staff
All Hail Adam Pearson
Challenge Cup returns to our Trophy cabinet
