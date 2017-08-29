tad rhino wrote: loose carry. hand was on the ball to lock it but not pulling at it. I thought they got it right. others may disagree

Yeah I thought it was the right call. You see these every week (think Watkins was on the receiving end against Saints a few week back and Cas at ours did it several times) and it is harsh on the ball carrier but it's not a strip. Wigan fans aren't too happy on their board though saying it cost them the win but ignoring Marshall having his foot in touch when picking up a kick in his in goal and even bringing up McGuire's knock on for Moon's try in the 2015 GF as evidence of refs always giving bad calls against Wigan.....some of them genuinely think they never get the run of the green from the officials.