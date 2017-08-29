loose carry. hand was on the ball to lock it but not pulling at it. I thought they got it right. others may disagree
Yeah I thought it was the right call. You see these every week (think Watkins was on the receiving end against Saints a few week back and Cas at ours did it several times) and it is harsh on the ball carrier but it's not a strip. Wigan fans aren't too happy on their board though saying it cost them the win but ignoring Marshall having his foot in touch when picking up a kick in his in goal and even bringing up McGuire's knock on for Moon's try in the 2015 GF as evidence of refs always giving bad calls against Wigan.....some of them genuinely think they never get the run of the green from the officials.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.