Really pleased for Gaz Ellis, great player and smashing bloke too. Anyone notice that scroate Mcilorum sly punch on him in the very first tackle of the game ?
Some of the punditry & commentary today was complete rubbish, John Kear talk's **** at times .
Shaun Wane was magnanimous in defeat, credit to him.
Please someone tackle bloody Robbie Paul into oblivion !
