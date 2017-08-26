WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC Final Talk

Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:51 pm
Really pleased for Gaz Ellis, great player and smashing bloke too. Anyone notice that scroate Mcilorum sly punch on him in the very first tackle of the game ?
Some of the punditry & commentary today was complete rubbish, John Kear talk's **** at times .
Shaun Wane was magnanimous in defeat, credit to him.
Please someone tackle bloody Robbie Paul into oblivion !
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:59 pm
marathonman wrote:
Really pleased for Gaz Ellis, great player and smashing bloke too. Anyone notice that scroate Mcilorum sly punch on him in the very first tackle of the game ?
Some of the punditry & commentary today was complete rubbish, John Kear talk's **** at times .
Shaun Wane was magnanimous in defeat, credit to him.
Please someone tackle bloody Robbie Paul into oblivion !


I can't believe the RFL allow this, it seems completely outrageous to me that we as a sport allow TV presenters to wander around the pich during the match.
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:32 pm
Shaun Wane has really turned his losing post match interviews into accurate summaries instead of silly rants. He had just reason to complain about several decisions, but didn't....I'm warming to the guy. Thought Sneyd was excellent.

