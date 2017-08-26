marathonman wrote: Really pleased for Gaz Ellis, great player and smashing bloke too. Anyone notice that scroate Mcilorum sly punch on him in the very first tackle of the game ?

Some of the punditry & commentary today was complete rubbish, John Kear talk's **** at times .

Shaun Wane was magnanimous in defeat, credit to him.

Please someone tackle bloody Robbie Paul into oblivion !

I can't believe the RFL allow this, it seems completely outrageous to me that we as a sport allow TV presenters to wander around the pich during the match.