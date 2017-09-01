WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:31 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 987
Seth wrote:
All coaches and players need to come together and address the issues that are contributing to the demise of the product on the field. I always like teams to play a 'pure' game without cutting corners and looking for penalties, in the long term the team and its players are 100% focused on the elements they can control and perform better/more consistently.


Problem is not all coaches will be bothered about that and want to sort it out. You can get 8/9 of the current SL coaches come together and put together an effort for their teams to not play this cutting corners style but if you get 2/3 against it and profiting with cheap penalties that lead to wins then it's an uphill battle.

As someone else pointed out, jobs and careers are on the line and you'll always have some that only care about getting the win because losing at this level isn't a luxury that you get. A coach that refuses to have his players cut corners might hold a moral high ground but as long as refs are allowing other teams to benefit from it how much will his moral high ground be worth when he's out of a job with bills and a mortgage to pay.

So it does have to start with the refs, they have to show it won't be tolerated, pointless a coach telling his players only for them to see the opposition or two other teams on Sky get away with it.
