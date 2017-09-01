WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:16 am
Superted
Just posted something similar on the VT, but the fact this Leeds team is 1 win from the GF and 2 wins from being Champions is an absolute embarrassment to the game over here.
We've spent the whole season bumbling along with performances varying from absolutely woeful to average at best, yet we're in with a real shout of being Champions (I actually think we'll win it and have done for a while).
This version of the Leeds team would get slaughtered by every other Championship winning Leeds team of the Super League era - the overall standard of the league is shocking and something needs to change real quick before the damage is irreversable.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:01 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
A large number of Hull fans were giving James Child horrific verbal abuse, a lot of it homophobic based. Yes he had a poor game, but that's no excuse for the language used. A reasonable Hull fan stood next to us seemed embarrassed of his fellow fans and said "they are always like this". This is unacceptable and needs to be clamped down on by clubs and the RFL.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:46 am
lionarmour87
Jake the Peg wrote:
They will what? Give leeds another dry humping on national TV?

you seem very confident ,you've a bit to do yet before you get the chance to prove how good you are and I'm not talking about beating Leeds
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:50 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Jake the Peg wrote:
They will what? Give leeds another dry humping on national TV?


The score last night was not too dissimilar from the Semi. Granted you guys won the cup of the back of it, but just remember we're now on course for a trip to Old Trafford, where as the recent cup winners are now in serious danger of not finishing in the top 4. Plus,apart from the Semi aside, your recent record against us hasn't exactly been good now has it?
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:55 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
A fairly entertaining if sometimes niggly and spiteful game. We were on a hiding to nothing with scheduling so I'm very pleased we were still in there fighting right to the end. If not for a dubious yellow card and a couple of in game injuries we might have nicked it, but thems the breaks. Leeds just about the better side on the night. You got the two points you needed, we showed I think that we aren't going to roll over like we did this time last year, so both sides can be reasonably happy, but we will both need to be a lot better going into the semis. I'm sure we will be, although we have got to knuckle down and make sure we get in them first. Could really do with a favour from Salford tonight.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:12 am
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Anyone else see the interview with Brian Mac at the end? He'll surely be fined for the comments about the standard of refereeing in SL at the end. Nice rant!


Thought McDermott was spot on to highlight the issue surrounding the play the ball with his praise of Child for penalising Leeds' Jones-Buchanan after moving off the mark and placing the ball on the head of an opponent in a blatant attempt to 'win' a penalty. That was the incident he had in mind, right?

Therein lies the problem - there is too much of it going on and no team, no coach is exempt from their responsibility to clean it up. Referees have a role also but coaches and players could and should make their lives easier not harder.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:16 am
PrinterThe
In the press conference afterwards he readily admits Leeds are guilty of it too, which only highlights the problem if the coach can't stand it but admits even his team do it also. If you don't do these things in today's game can you compete? If Leeds stop any of that type of stuff will they benefit or just be left with the moral high ground but defeat as other teams continue to do it?
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:27 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
tvoc wrote:
Thought McDermott was spot on to highlight the issue surrounding the play the ball with his praise of Child for penalising Leeds' Jones-Buchanan after moving off the mark and placing the ball on the head of an opponent in a blatant attempt to 'win' a penalty. That was the incident he had in mind, right?

Therein lies the problem - there is too much of it going on and no team, no coach is exempt from their responsibility to clean it up. Referees have a role also but coaches and players could and should make their lives easier not harder.


Ateotd the refs can only penalise what they see. If they get conned by a player that isn't their fault. The only way this will change is if all clubs get together and say we need to change this for the good of the game.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:33 am
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
totally agree the play the ball area needs sorting, at every play the ball you never know whos gonna get pinged
