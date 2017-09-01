A fairly entertaining if sometimes niggly and spiteful game. We were on a hiding to nothing with scheduling so I'm very pleased we were still in there fighting right to the end. If not for a dubious yellow card and a couple of in game injuries we might have nicked it, but thems the breaks. Leeds just about the better side on the night. You got the two points you needed, we showed I think that we aren't going to roll over like we did this time last year, so both sides can be reasonably happy, but we will both need to be a lot better going into the semis. I'm sure we will be, although we have got to knuckle down and make sure we get in them first. Could really do with a favour from Salford tonight.