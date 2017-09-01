Just posted something similar on the VT, but the fact this Leeds team is 1 win from the GF and 2 wins from being Champions is an absolute embarrassment to the game over here.

We've spent the whole season bumbling along with performances varying from absolutely woeful to average at best, yet we're in with a real shout of being Champions (I actually think we'll win it and have done for a while).

This version of the Leeds team would get slaughtered by every other Championship winning Leeds team of the Super League era - the overall standard of the league is shocking and something needs to change real quick before the damage is irreversable.