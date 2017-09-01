WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:16 am
Just posted something similar on the VT, but the fact this Leeds team is 1 win from the GF and 2 wins from being Champions is an absolute embarrassment to the game over here.
We've spent the whole season bumbling along with performances varying from absolutely woeful to average at best, yet we're in with a real shout of being Champions (I actually think we'll win it and have done for a while).
This version of the Leeds team would get slaughtered by every other Championship winning Leeds team of the Super League era - the overall standard of the league is shocking and something needs to change real quick before the damage is irreversable.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:01 am
A large number of Hull fans were giving James Child horrific verbal abuse, a lot of it homophobic based. Yes he had a poor game, but that's no excuse for the language used. A reasonable Hull fan stood next to us seemed embarrassed of his fellow fans and said "they are always like this". This is unacceptable and needs to be clamped down on by clubs and the RFL.
