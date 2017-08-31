|
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Well we nearly backed up tonight 3 days after the Homecoming so with a proper rest between games, 2 home games on the trot and potentially a ref that gives red cards for headbutts, then we should be ok
Have you ever thought about being a stand up comedian. You certainly make me laugh.
|
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
|
Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:36 pm
|
|
Moon sounds doubtful for next week. Burrow might cop a ban.
So
A - Lilley in the halves
B - Sutcliffe to the halves, Keinhorst centre, Lilley bench
|
|
Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:42 pm
|
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Well we nearly backed up tonight 3 days after the Homecoming so with a proper rest between games, 2 home games on the trot and potentially a ref that gives red cards for headbutts, then we should be ok
I agree. Rob should have been sent off. He has form for attacking Hull players, Lauaki, Thackray and now Connor. It drove Connor to have to have to cheapshot Jack Walker instead. Sh*thouse!
|
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:52 am
|
|
tad rhino wrote:
just for a change phil Clarke embarrassed himself by desperately trying to find a reason to disallow burrows try
Worse than that he, was trying to say that the try Kelly set up was not a forward pass despite the replay, which is especially embarrassing given Kelly was taking the micky to the Carnegie end after and was laughing at how forward it was.
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:38 am
|
|
Poor quality game all round - Leeds were the best of two poor sides on the night. Defensively both sides were shocking and Child didn't allow the game to flow. On a positive we did throw the ball around a lot more than usual and all the subs did get a game. Walker adds a dimension to the attack that is very useful and contributed to a more free flowing style. Briscoe was excellent on the night given how Sneyd had dismantled him the last time. Burrow should have gone for a blatant head butt on Connor and I thought Ellis was unlucky to get a yellow card.
A win is a win onwards to the Jungle - Leeds will need to play much better if they are to come out of that game with anything.
Very odd atmosphere without the Southstand - having the band on the Western Terrace and the cheering in the Carneige gave a real stereo impact.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:52 am
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Poor quality game all round - Leeds were the best of two poor sides on the night. Defensively both sides were shocking and Child didn't allow the game to flow. On a positive we did throw the ball around a lot more than usual and all the subs did get a game. Walker adds a dimension to the attack that is very useful and contributed to a more free flowing style. Briscoe was excellent on the night given how Sneyd had dismantled him the last time. Burrow should have gone for a blatant head butt on Connor and I thought Ellis was unlucky to get a yellow card.
A win is a win onwards to the Jungle - Leeds will need to play much better if they are to come out of that game with anything.
Very odd atmosphere without the Southstand - having the band on the Western Terrace and the cheering in the Carneige gave a real stereo impact.
Hull had every right to be shocking 5 days after wembley, with pre game and in game injuries together with a sin binning. I'm not sure leeds had too many excuses though
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:26 am
|
|
Blah blah blah.
Its all very well Hulkl beating a poor Wigna side in a kmnock-out competition - but i think when it comes to the crunch, they will
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:33 am
|
|
Pretty enjoyable game despite the quality not being the highest and we've confirmed our spot in the semi finals. It was nice to see Watkins and especially Briscoe find some form but on the other hand I thought Walker was poor defensively. McDermott will have a headache deciding between Golding and Walker for Castleford next week.
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:42 am
|
|
Anyone else see the interview with Brian Mac at the end? He'll surely be fined for the comments about the standard of refereeing in SL at the end. Nice rant!
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:47 am
|
|
krisleeds wrote:
Blah blah blah.
Its all very well Hulkl beating a poor Wigna side in a kmnock-out competition - but i think when it comes to the crunch, they will
They will what? Give leeds another dry humping on national TV?
|
