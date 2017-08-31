Poor quality game all round - Leeds were the best of two poor sides on the night. Defensively both sides were shocking and Child didn't allow the game to flow. On a positive we did throw the ball around a lot more than usual and all the subs did get a game. Walker adds a dimension to the attack that is very useful and contributed to a more free flowing style. Briscoe was excellent on the night given how Sneyd had dismantled him the last time. Burrow should have gone for a blatant head butt on Connor and I thought Ellis was unlucky to get a yellow card.



A win is a win onwards to the Jungle - Leeds will need to play much better if they are to come out of that game with anything.



Very odd atmosphere without the Southstand - having the band on the Western Terrace and the cheering in the Carneige gave a real stereo impact.