Wilde 3 wrote: Well we nearly backed up tonight 3 days after the Homecoming so with a proper rest between games, 2 home games on the trot and potentially a ref that gives red cards for headbutts, then we should be ok

I agree. Rob should have been sent off. He has form for attacking Hull players, Lauaki, Thackray and now Connor. It drove Connor to have to have to cheapshot Jack Walker instead. Sh*thouse!