Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:24 pm
Hasbag wrote:
Reckon we'll have a rematch of that game in a few weeks in a semi final. One that could go either way.


I don't, it all depends on St. Helens v Wigan & Wakefield v Hull FC. With FC having Wigan next week, Wakefield having St. Helens, and then Wakefield v Hull FC week after, it could go to the wire.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:26 pm
Frosties. wrote:
I don't, it all depends on St. Helens v Wigan & Wakefield v Hull FC. With FC having Wigan next week, Wakefield having St. Helens, and then Wakefield v Hull FC week after, it could go to the wire.


We have Wakefield at home
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:29 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
We have Wakefield at home


Either way, you have Wakefield and that could be the game that sees you into the top four.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:29 pm
Hasbag wrote:
Reckon we'll have a rematch of that game in a few weeks in a semi final. One that could go either way.


Not sure, the effort Hull put in backing up and will have to do the next few weeks to get a playoff spot it's going to be a tough ask, they may have been better resting a lot. Going to have to back up week after week after week from now on on top of the last 6 days, be a big ask to still something left in the gas tank.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:34 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Not sure, the effort Hull put in backing up and will have to do the next few weeks to get a playoff spot it's going to be a tough ask, they may have been better resting a lot. Going to have to back up week after week after week from now on on top of the last 6 days, be a big ask to still something left in the gas tank.


Well we nearly backed up tonight 3 days after the Homecoming so with a proper rest between games, 2 home games on the trot and potentially a ref that gives red cards for headbutts, then we should be ok
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:36 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Well we nearly backed up tonight 3 days after the Homecoming so with a proper rest between games, 2 home games on the trot and potentially a ref that gives red cards for headbutts, then we should be ok


We nearly backed up in 2014 against Saints and played with 12 men for 60 mins. It catches you up down the line even with a full week inbetween games.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:49 pm
I think Hull will finish 4th at best. saints will be 3rd
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:54 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I think Hull will finish 4th at best. saints will be 3rd

Think I'd rather finish fourth than third, that means away at Castleford doesn't it? Rather play them than Leeds at Headingley. Full strength though I believe we'll eat either teams. Although doesn't look like we'll be at full strength for the rest of the season with Talanoas injury.
