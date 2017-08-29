PrinterThe wrote: We've got a healthy record vs Hull and that before that cup loss we had won 8 on the trot against them including putting 50 on them at home and winning at home after losing 2 starters after 15 mins.



Hull have been great in the cup but their league form and performances haven't been anything to write home about and including a number of heavy defeats at home and a battering at Magic so I'm not entirely sold on them yet in the league - in the cup they just had a confidence from winning last year that helped them massively like us backing up in 2015 and Warrington run of wins.



Still a big question mark that they even make the playoffs imo now with a tough run of fixtures to come. Obviously backing up this week is really tough and then Wigan will be out for revenge and desperately needing to win to keep their chances alive. Wakey away will be tricky also even if some on here don't rate them they've usually been a tough side to beat at home and finally Cas away.

All season Radford has preached peaking for the big games, and so far we have done that perfectly whilst just doing enough to keep the points ticking over in the league. There was a point during last season where all 3 trophies were up for grabs and we seemed like we were treating every game like a final. That coupled with the euphoria of winning at Wembley just burned us out and we looked like a shell of the team from earlier in the year. At one point our record against the other top 5 teams in the league was something crazy like won 13 lost 1, and the loss was a one point defeat to Wigan that would have been a draw if not for a Liam Watts brain explosion in the last minute. Anyway my point in a roundabout way is that we were hugely consistent last year, and it got us nowhere in the end. The tone amongst the players was that despite the cup, last year was a failure. This year we have had some very good league performances (Cas at home with 12 men, double against Wigan, Salford away was as dominant as a team can be) but mostly we've just kept our powder dry and when we have had to turn up we have. All season the club has said that the GF is the goal and we won't settle for anything less. It remains to be seen how things pan out, but I think we are in a good place just now.