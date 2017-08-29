WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:59 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6059
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hull targeted the GF pre season. radford described it as the "holy grail" in the build up to wembley. Whether they can peak again following wembley is the big question but there is definitely a different feel about the club this year compared to last.

You'll win on Thursday night though and I'm surprised radford isn't resting more players


the squad announcement is only really a rough guide nowadays though isn't it. i expect hull to make a couple more changes on top of the three already announced. radders has form in this area
The referee's indecision is final
RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:03 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26268
the artist wrote:
the squad announcement is only really a rough guide nowadays though isn't it. i expect hull to make a couple more changes on top of the three already announced. radders has form in this area


Maybe but we haven't really got many players who didn't play at wembley and aren't in the 19 anyway
RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:22 am
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 966
rollin thunder wrote:
I don't think hull will care too much about this or finishing second, they will be pretty confident that they can come back to headingley in the semi and turn us over, or go to cas from fourth and turn them over, think they have shown this year that at their best they are the best side in super league at the minute. it pains me to say it, but they are pretty much better than us in every department over all. their kicking game is superior their pack allround is better, half's are better, probable like for like all round in the backs. i think the only place we are better than them is in the offload off the cuff stuff, think we still have the better game breakers X players in cuthbo, parcell, moon, hall, watkins, the players who can just create something from nothing. I think when we do click in this aspect of our game we can wreak havoc against any side. unfortunately we really too much on the x players clicking and when they don't we luck clueless.

think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.


We've got a healthy record vs Hull and that before that cup loss we had won 8 on the trot against them including putting 50 on them at home and winning at home after losing 2 starters after 15 mins.

Hull have been great in the cup but their league form and performances haven't been anything to write home about and including a number of heavy defeats at home and a battering at Magic so I'm not entirely sold on them yet in the league - in the cup they just had a confidence from winning last year that helped them massively like us backing up in 2015 and Warrington run of wins.

Still a big question mark that they even make the playoffs imo now with a tough run of fixtures to come. Obviously backing up this week is really tough and then Wigan will be out for revenge and desperately needing to win to keep their chances alive. Wakey away will be tricky also even if some on here don't rate them they've usually been a tough side to beat at home and finally Cas away.
RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:32 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5573
PrinterThe wrote:
We've got a healthy record vs Hull and that before that cup loss we had won 8 on the trot against them including putting 50 on them at home and winning at home after losing 2 starters after 15 mins.

Hull have been great in the cup but their league form and performances haven't been anything to write home about and including a number of heavy defeats at home and a battering at Magic so I'm not entirely sold on them yet in the league - in the cup they just had a confidence from winning last year that helped them massively like us backing up in 2015 and Warrington run of wins.

Still a big question mark that they even make the playoffs imo now with a tough run of fixtures to come. Obviously backing up this week is really tough and then Wigan will be out for revenge and desperately needing to win to keep their chances alive. Wakey away will be tricky also even if some on here don't rate them they've usually been a tough side to beat at home and finally Cas away.


We play Wakefield at Home. If Wigan lose to Saints on Friday, then that is there chances of the 4 realistically over, and the game against Cas, I would expect them to rest players with it being the week before the semi.
RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:58 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10528
PrinterThe wrote:
We've got a healthy record vs Hull and that before that cup loss we had won 8 on the trot against them including putting 50 on them at home and winning at home after losing 2 starters after 15 mins.

Hull have been great in the cup but their league form and performances haven't been anything to write home about and including a number of heavy defeats at home and a battering at Magic so I'm not entirely sold on them yet in the league - in the cup they just had a confidence from winning last year that helped them massively like us backing up in 2015 and Warrington run of wins.

Still a big question mark that they even make the playoffs imo now with a tough run of fixtures to come. Obviously backing up this week is really tough and then Wigan will be out for revenge and desperately needing to win to keep their chances alive. Wakey away will be tricky also even if some on here don't rate them they've usually been a tough side to beat at home and finally Cas away.


All season Radford has preached peaking for the big games, and so far we have done that perfectly whilst just doing enough to keep the points ticking over in the league. There was a point during last season where all 3 trophies were up for grabs and we seemed like we were treating every game like a final. That coupled with the euphoria of winning at Wembley just burned us out and we looked like a shell of the team from earlier in the year. At one point our record against the other top 5 teams in the league was something crazy like won 13 lost 1, and the loss was a one point defeat to Wigan that would have been a draw if not for a Liam Watts brain explosion in the last minute. Anyway my point in a roundabout way is that we were hugely consistent last year, and it got us nowhere in the end. The tone amongst the players was that despite the cup, last year was a failure. This year we have had some very good league performances (Cas at home with 12 men, double against Wigan, Salford away was as dominant as a team can be) but mostly we've just kept our powder dry and when we have had to turn up we have. All season the club has said that the GF is the goal and we won't settle for anything less. It remains to be seen how things pan out, but I think we are in a good place just now.
