rollin thunder wrote:
I don't think hull will care too much about this or finishing second, they will be pretty confident that they can come back to headingley in the semi and turn us over, or go to cas from fourth and turn them over, think they have shown this year that at their best they are the best side in super league at the minute. it pains me to say it, but they are pretty much better than us in every department over all. their kicking game is superior their pack allround is better, half's are better, probable like for like all round in the backs. i think the only place we are better than them is in the offload off the cuff stuff, think we still have the better game breakers X players in cuthbo, parcell, moon, hall, watkins, the players who can just create something from nothing. I think when we do click in this aspect of our game we can wreak havoc against any side. unfortunately we really too much on the x players clicking and when they don't we luck clueless.
think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.
We've got a healthy record vs Hull and that before that cup loss we had won 8 on the trot against them including putting 50 on them at home and winning at home after losing 2 starters after 15 mins.
Hull have been great in the cup but their league form and performances haven't been anything to write home about and including a number of heavy defeats at home and a battering at Magic so I'm not entirely sold on them yet in the league - in the cup they just had a confidence from winning last year that helped them massively like us backing up in 2015 and Warrington run of wins.
Still a big question mark that they even make the playoffs imo now with a tough run of fixtures to come. Obviously backing up this week is really tough and then Wigan will be out for revenge and desperately needing to win to keep their chances alive. Wakey away will be tricky also even if some on here don't rate them they've usually been a tough side to beat at home and finally Cas away.