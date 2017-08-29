Jake the Peg wrote: Hull targeted the GF pre season. radford described it as the "holy grail" in the build up to wembley. Whether they can peak again following wembley is the big question but there is definitely a different feel about the club this year compared to last.



You'll win on Thursday night though and I'm surprised radford isn't resting more players

the squad announcement is only really a rough guide nowadays though isn't it. i expect hull to make a couple more changes on top of the three already announced. radders has form in this area