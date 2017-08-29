I don't think hull will care too much about this or finishing second, they will be pretty confident that they can come back to headingley in the semi and turn us over, or go to cas from fourth and turn them over, think they have shown this year that at their best they are the best side in super league at the minute. it pains me to say it, but they are pretty much better than us in every department over all. their kicking game is superior their pack allround is better, half's are better, probable like for like all round in the backs. i think the only place we are better than them is in the offload off the cuff stuff, think we still have the better game breakers X players in cuthbo, parcell, moon, hall, watkins, the players who can just create something from nothing. I think when we do click in this aspect of our game we can wreak havoc against any side. unfortunately we really too much on the x players clicking and when they don't we luck clueless.



think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.