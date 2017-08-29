|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1603
|
I don't think hull will care too much about this or finishing second, they will be pretty confident that they can come back to headingley in the semi and turn us over, or go to cas from fourth and turn them over, think they have shown this year that at their best they are the best side in super league at the minute. it pains me to say it, but they are pretty much better than us in every department over all. their kicking game is superior their pack allround is better, half's are better, probable like for like all round in the backs. i think the only place we are better than them is in the offload off the cuff stuff, think we still have the better game breakers X players in cuthbo, parcell, moon, hall, watkins, the players who can just create something from nothing. I think when we do click in this aspect of our game we can wreak havoc against any side. unfortunately we really too much on the x players clicking and when they don't we luck clueless.
think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5401
Location: Hill Valley
|
Fully agree.
I think we have a chance against anyone at home, we have proved that all year so it is imperative we beat Hull and seal that home berth this week as i wouldn't fancy us were we to travel to them or Cas in a semi. we simply don't have the quality these days we did when we went to turn wigan and Warrington over a few years back in semis.
I would always give us at least a 50/50 chance at OT given our history there and if it was Cas, well we have spoken at length about that and i would much rather play them there than Wheldon Road.
|

|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7855
|
Like I say, it all depends on how Hull fair on Thursday, they really need the win. Considering they have
2nd - Leeds - Hull FC A, Castleford A, Salford H, Huddersfield A
3rd - Hull FC - Leeds A, Wigan H, Wakefield H, Castleford A.
4th - Wakefield - Salford A, St Helens H, Hull FC A, Wigan H.
5th - St Helens - Wigan H, Wakefield A, Huddersfield H, Salford A
6th - Wigan - St Helens A, Hull FC A, Castleford H, Wakefield A.
7th - Salford - Wakefield H, Huddersfield H, Leeds A, St Helens H.
8th - Huddersfield - Castleford H, Salford A, St Helens A, Leeds H.
A massive week this week
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5570
|
St Helens don't have Hull away left to play.
From that list:
Leeds will beat Hull, Salford and Huddersfield - 6 points
Hull will beat Wigan and Wakefield (with a sneaky chance against a Cas side focussed on not failing in the Semi's) - 4 points
Wakefield will beat Salford - 2 points
Saints will beat Huddersfield, Salford (and potentially the side they play after Wigan) - 6 points
Wigan will beat Saints and Wakefield - 4 points
Salford will beat Huddersfield - 2 points
Huddersfield I dont think will win another.
To leave a table looking like (maybe):
Cas - Runaway Winners
Leeds - 40 points
Hull - 35 points
Saints - 33 points
Wigan - 31 points
Wakefield - 30 points
Salford - 28 points
Huddersfield - 25 points
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3242
Location: location, location
|
Not far off from what I was thinking there although I think Huddersfield will beat Leeds.
But postion wise I would go with the same top 4.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1103
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
Unless we implode/explode it looks like we will have a home game. Of the two saints and hull, I would think we would have more chance with hull. Saints look to be coming good whilst hull have some silverware in the cabinet and may not be so hungry. Nevertheless hull are a decent side so I would not take for granted a home victory. Speculating down the track if we don't get to old Trafford would a top four finish be sufficient for Brian Mac to keep his job. Interesting times indeed.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:16 pm
|
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 348
|
Backwoodsman wrote:
hull have some silverware in the cabinet and may not be so hungry
Really?? They're a professional club that could win the double. Theyre not going to be satisfied now.
Backwoodsman wrote:
Speculating down the track if we don't get to old Trafford would a top four finish be sufficient for Brian Mac to keep his job. Interesting times indeed.
Regardless of how the season finishes, he needs to go. People don't like to believe it but it's an unhappy dressing room
|
