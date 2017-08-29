WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:45 pm
I don't think hull will care too much about this or finishing second, they will be pretty confident that they can come back to headingley in the semi and turn us over, or go to cas from fourth and turn them over, think they have shown this year that at their best they are the best side in super league at the minute. it pains me to say it, but they are pretty much better than us in every department over all. their kicking game is superior their pack allround is better, half's are better, probable like for like all round in the backs. i think the only place we are better than them is in the offload off the cuff stuff, think we still have the better game breakers X players in cuthbo, parcell, moon, hall, watkins, the players who can just create something from nothing. I think when we do click in this aspect of our game we can wreak havoc against any side. unfortunately we really too much on the x players clicking and when they don't we luck clueless.

think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:02 pm
Fully agree.

I think we have a chance against anyone at home, we have proved that all year so it is imperative we beat Hull and seal that home berth this week as i wouldn't fancy us were we to travel to them or Cas in a semi. we simply don't have the quality these days we did when we went to turn wigan and Warrington over a few years back in semis.

I would always give us at least a 50/50 chance at OT given our history there and if it was Cas, well we have spoken at length about that and i would much rather play them there than Wheldon Road.

think we will win Thursday but not sure if we can beet Hull when it really matters.


Fully agree.

I think we have a chance against anyone at home, we have proved that all year so it is imperative we beat Hull and seal that home berth this week as i wouldn't fancy us were we to travel to them or Cas in a semi. we simply don't have the quality these days we did when we went to turn wigan and Warrington over a few years back in semis.

I would always give us at least a 50/50 chance at OT given our history there and if it was Cas, well we have spoken at length about that and i would much rather play them there than Wheldon Road.
