Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:05 am
Whilst I think Hull are a better side than Leeds even though we are in second.
If we cannot beat a team who played a cup final on the Saturday in pretty humid conditions whilst we had a week off to prepare would in my opinion be an upset/shock.
Garbutt should be in the 17 unless he has now replaced Baldwinson on the naughty step.
No doubt we will go with the same 17 and if Burrow warms the bench this time then someone needs shooting.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:55 am
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
JJB
Ablett
Ward
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Singleton
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Mullally
Walker

Garbutt & Walker / Golding for me.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:00 am
So Lilley drops out of the 19 man squad from the last game

Cue the McDermott has fallen out with Lilley runours.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:24 am
PrinterThe wrote:
So Lilley drops out of the 19 man squad from the last game

Cue the McDermott has fallen out with Lilley runours.


No need for him so can see why he isn't in the 19 - Garbutt's non-appearances are strange to say the least given we have a pack of mostly older players.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:44 am
garbutts non selection, again, is stupid. against a huge side 3 props and flogging old second rowers.
classic macdermott
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:46 am
Still no ferres. Playing him in the semi final is looking a pretty poor decision, given he did not look right and had even said in papers he would not be before Wigan game the following week.

I think hull will come hard at Leeds, they need to win to keep 2nd place hopes going. They may run out of gas a bit but confidence and spirit will be high. I think it will be hard work for Leeds up front.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:50 am
tad rhino wrote:
garbutts non selection, again, is stupid. against a huge side 3 props and flogging old second rowers.
classic macdermott

Do you mean for previous games Tad as he is in the squad for Thursday.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:56 am
my apologies.knew I should have put my glasses on. I looked but never saw him! my error.


classic tad
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:00 pm
Watts, Minichiello and Griffin rested for Hull
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:20 pm
We know what Hull's plan will be, conservative and down the middle get in too the red zone, Sneyd drop a kick on Briscoe's head on the 5th.

We have proven we can get over the line against them, how we defend that will decide if we win or not.
