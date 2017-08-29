Whilst I think Hull are a better side than Leeds even though we are in second.

If we cannot beat a team who played a cup final on the Saturday in pretty humid conditions whilst we had a week off to prepare would in my opinion be an upset/shock.

Garbutt should be in the 17 unless he has now replaced Baldwinson on the naughty step.

No doubt we will go with the same 17 and if Burrow warms the bench this time then someone needs shooting.