Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:05 am
Whilst I think Hull are a better side than Leeds even though we are in second.
If we cannot beat a team who played a cup final on the Saturday in pretty humid conditions whilst we had a week off to prepare would in my opinion be an upset/shock.
Garbutt should be in the 17 unless he has now replaced Baldwinson on the naughty step.
No doubt we will go with the same 17 and if Burrow warms the bench this time then someone needs shooting.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:55 am
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
JJB
Ablett
Ward
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Singleton
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Mullally
Walker

Garbutt & Walker / Golding for me.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:00 am
So Lilley drops out of the 19 man squad from the last game

Cue the McDermott has fallen out with Lilley runours.
