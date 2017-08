Wilde 3 wrote: Can't see anything but a defeat for us in this game. A few will be rested, Ellis will want to play as he had a great career at Leeds and last chance to play at Headingley. Leeds 42 - Hull 14

Yes i hope Ellis plays, great career and enjoyed seeing him lift the CC again on Saturday. He is like JP, amazing how they can look as good as ever at mid to late 30's, especially when both have been at the coal face for the best part of two decades.regards the game, i wouldn't say it was a given Leeds victory, like others said if Hull put a decent team out which i expect they will and get off to a good start it could be a tricky night. Last 20 could be telling though.