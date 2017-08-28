WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:28 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20312
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
if the right tactics are used, play fast and keep turning hull around, they'll be shot after 60 minutes. if.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:19 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10526
Got to agree, I can't see Hull winning an arm wrestle. Our conditioning is outstanding given the size of the team, but the last few days will catch up with us in the second half. The only chance we have is if we can carve you up early and hang on when the fatigue kicks in, and that's a big ask.

Part of me just wants us to write this one off, rest the lot of them and make sure we are good to go the week after, but doing so means kissing top 2 goodbye.

Leeds 36 v 24 Hull
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, Jake the Peg, LukeLeedsRhinos, marathonman, Mr. Zucchini Head, Sal Paradise, southyorksdave, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,0341,97876,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM