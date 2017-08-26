WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:30 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7853
A very interesting game ahead on Thursday considering FC won today. Big congratulations to them but that was a very tough encounter. Expecting a number of them not to play on Thursday. Expecting our lads to be refreshed from their family holidays they've been on this week. Will be intriguing to see who gets the fullback shirt, I'm back Walker to get it. Hopefully we see Garbutt back, but I generally doubt it.

Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Mcguire Moon
Cuthbertson Parcell Singleton
Ablett Ward
JJB

Burrow Keinhorst Delaney Mullally / Garbutt / Ferres.
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 6:05 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5900
Location: philadelphia PA
there is usually a dip in performance by the CC winners a week after Wembley and I think we are due a big game from our team
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:21 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8673
Location: LDZ
We'll definitely win this one. Ull will be on the lash sat,sun,Mon.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:47 am
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 913
Bang wrote:
We'll definitely win this one. Ull will be on the lash sat,sun,Mon.


Edit required
"We definitely SHOULD win this one"
If we cannot beat a team who have been celebrating hard after a week's rest then we don't deserve to qualify for the top 4.
A comfortable win should secure second spot and then we can start to plan for the semi-finals and hopefully another GF
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:14 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26249
leeds by at least 30. Hull have no chance in this game so IMO should turn up, take a spanking and move on to the wigan game the week after which we need to win
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:52 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1219
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds by at least 30. Hull have no chance in this game so IMO should turn up, take a spanking and move on to the wigan game the week after which we need to win


You recon you will do what we did against Wigan and just play a bunch of kids?
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:33 pm
barton baird
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12115
Location: south of Hull.
leedsnsouths wrote:
You recon you will do what we did against Wigan and just play a bunch of kids?

NO,think Radders is better than that.
BLACK AND WHITES



East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.

--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:12 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4752
IMO will rest up some of the forwards as we have a few young ones to step up
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: RD 27 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:13 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4752
Can see only a win for you
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

