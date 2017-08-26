A very interesting game ahead on Thursday considering FC won today. Big congratulations to them but that was a very tough encounter. Expecting a number of them not to play on Thursday. Expecting our lads to be refreshed from their family holidays they've been on this week. Will be intriguing to see who gets the fullback shirt, I'm back Walker to get it. Hopefully we see Garbutt back, but I generally doubt it.



Walker

Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall

Mcguire Moon

Cuthbertson Parcell Singleton

Ablett Ward

JJB



Burrow Keinhorst Delaney Mullally / Garbutt / Ferres.