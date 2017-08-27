WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win

Post a reply
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:53 am
rover 2000 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 338
Jake the Peg wrote:
How can sneyd be SL's most average half back when tommy leuluai is in the comp?
leuluai was poor yesterday is only average at best , Jonathon davies selection of mom was always going to be between sneyd or Williams who kicks best, doesn't even mention the likes of bateman for wigan or watts for hull who I thought should have been a deserved winner of the lance todd trophy , maybe time to get a forward to select the winner
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:25 pm
hullbg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 27, 2007 2:41 pm
Posts: 8151
Location: Back in Hull
rover 2000 wrote:
leuluai was poor yesterday is only average at best , Jonathon davies selection of mom was always going to be between sneyd or Williams who kicks best, doesn't even mention the likes of bateman for wigan or watts for hull who I thought should have been a deserved winner of the lance todd trophy , maybe time to get a forward to select the winner

You do realise that Davies doesn't pick the official man of the match don't you and that it is members of the Rugby League Writers Association who vote for it.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:26 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3459
Hessle Roader wrote:
And guess what. If he'd been wearing the cherry and white yesterday you'd now be the cupholders.

Congrats on stating the obvious but it wouldn't turn him into a better player, would it? Great kicker undoubtedly but far from a great RL player IMO of course.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:06 pm
edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 939
Location: edinburgh
You're supposed to be world champions and yet hull fc have beat you 3times this season.lol.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:36 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7097
Location: Here there and everywhere
jinkin jimmy wrote:
He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?


Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.


I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:03 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 171
Sneyd is a very good player very solid and a hell of a foot on him,england class im not so sure but if he isnt given a chance how will we know?

Hull deserved winners for my money,Wigan just didnt get going at all.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:52 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2691
Location: wigan...where else!!
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
You're supposed to be world champions and yet hull fc have beat you 3times this season.lol.

We are world champions, when you've experienced that come back and we will chat some more.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:09 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3459
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.


I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons

If you have read my other posts you would hopefully have grasped that I was aiming my ire at our marquee players by acknowledging that they were totally outplayed by Sneyd, despite his limitations as a player. Or perhaps you won't. I don't much care either way.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:25 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5923
Location: Still at the top
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.


I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons


I wish we'd had Sneyd at Wembley, he was the difference and had a very effective game. Deserved LT winner.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:52 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10525
hatty wrote:
We are world champions, when you've experienced that come back and we will chat some more.


Very true. You have to be able to gloat a bit after a big win, otherwise what is the point? But comments like that do make me cringe a bit. We are all very excited about where the club is heading, but we have a long way to go yet before we can come on here and have proper bragging rights over Wigan fans. We need to go and win the big one now.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Backwoodsman, Bad Leg Strikes, Bigredwarrior, easyWire, fbstackafelt, fleabag, Grimmy, hatty, Jukesays, lp2012, Mr. Zucchini Head, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, Orrell Lad, Pieman, suffolk rhinos, Trainman, warrior1872 and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,9991,75776,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM