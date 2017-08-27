|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 338
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
How can sneyd be SL's most average half back when tommy leuluai is in the comp?
leuluai was poor yesterday is only average at best , Jonathon davies selection of mom was always going to be between sneyd or Williams who kicks best, doesn't even mention the likes of bateman for wigan or watts for hull who I thought should have been a deserved winner of the lance todd trophy , maybe time to get a forward to select the winner
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 27, 2007 2:41 pm
Posts: 8151
Location: Back in Hull
|
rover 2000 wrote:
leuluai was poor yesterday is only average at best , Jonathon davies selection of mom was always going to be between sneyd or Williams who kicks best, doesn't even mention the likes of bateman for wigan or watts for hull who I thought should have been a deserved winner of the lance todd trophy , maybe time to get a forward to select the winner
You do realise that Davies doesn't pick the official man of the match don't you and that it is members of the Rugby League Writers Association who vote for it.
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3459
|
Hessle Roader wrote:
And guess what. If he'd been wearing the cherry and white yesterday you'd now be the cupholders.
Congrats on stating the obvious but it wouldn't turn him into a better player, would it? Great kicker undoubtedly but far from a great RL player IMO of course.
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 939
Location: edinburgh
|
You're supposed to be world champions and yet hull fc have beat you 3times this season.lol.
|
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7097
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?
Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.
I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:03 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 171
|
Sneyd is a very good player very solid and a hell of a foot on him,england class im not so sure but if he isnt given a chance how will we know?
Hull deserved winners for my money,Wigan just didnt get going at all.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:52 am
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2691
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
You're supposed to be world champions and yet hull fc have beat you 3times this season.lol.
We are world champions, when you've experienced that come back and we will chat some more.
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:09 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3459
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.
I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons
If you have read my other posts you would hopefully have grasped that I was aiming my ire at our marquee players by acknowledging that they were totally outplayed by Sneyd, despite his limitations as a player. Or perhaps you won't. I don't much care either way.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5923
Location: Still at the top
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.
I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons
I wish we'd had Sneyd at Wembley, he was the difference and had a very effective game. Deserved LT winner.
|
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10525
|
hatty wrote:
We are world champions, when you've experienced that come back and we will chat some more.
Very true. You have to be able to gloat a bit after a big win, otherwise what is the point? But comments like that do make me cringe a bit. We are all very excited about where the club is heading, but we have a long way to go yet before we can come on here and have proper bragging rights over Wigan fans. We need to go and win the big one now.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Backwoodsman, Bad Leg Strikes, Bigredwarrior, easyWire, fbstackafelt, fleabag, Grimmy, hatty, Jukesays, lp2012, Mr. Zucchini Head, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, Orrell Lad, Pieman, suffolk rhinos, Trainman, warrior1872 and 216 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk