hatty wrote: We are world champions, when you've experienced that come back and we will chat some more.

Very true. You have to be able to gloat a bit after a big win, otherwise what is the point? But comments like that do make me cringe a bit. We are all very excited about where the club is heading, but we have a long way to go yet before we can come on here and have proper bragging rights over Wigan fans. We need to go and win the big one now.