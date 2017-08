jinkin jimmy wrote: He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?

Take the blinkers off and quit the sour grapes.I take it you are one of the many Wigan fans that don't turn up any more? If you had you'd have seen Sneyd doing plenty of running (and scoring )at the DW over the past 2 seasons