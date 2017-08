Jake the Peg wrote: How can sneyd be SL's most average half back when tommy leuluai is in the comp?

leuluai was poor yesterday is only average at best , Jonathon davies selection of mom was always going to be between sneyd or Williams who kicks best, doesn't even mention the likes of bateman for wigan or watts for hull who I thought should have been a deserved winner of the lance todd trophy , maybe time to get a forward to select the winner