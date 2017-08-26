jinkin jimmy wrote: I'll give you the real headline. "Wigan totally out coached as SL's most average half back wins Lance Todd".

I don't see how you can call him average. Totally at a loss with that one. Why do you think that? I see a very, very effective kicker in play and of goals and was stand out Man Of The Match. If he is average i would hate to see what you think of our own because they can't lay a glove on him. Williams for all his potential is severely lacking something. Maybe the pay rise has gone to his head because he is nowhere near Snyed and the less said about Tommy L the better.