Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win

FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
For most neutrals today's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final was just too close to call as Hull FC defended their trophy against the most successful side in the competitions history, the Wigan Warriors.



Both coaches had near fully fit squads to choose from, many with cup winning experience, and fully understanding what today's massive event means to both sets of supporters and the game in general.



Wigan were the slight favourites with the bookies, but there really was nothing to choose between the sides, and the scene was set for a cracker of an encounter.

Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
jinkin jimmy
I'll give you the real headline. "Wigan totally out coached as SL's most average half back wins Lance Todd".
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Cherry_Warrior
jinkin jimmy wrote:
I'll give you the real headline. "Wigan totally out coached as SL's most average half back wins Lance Todd".



I don't see how you can call him average. Totally at a loss with that one. Why do you think that? I see a very, very effective kicker in play and of goals and was stand out Man Of The Match. If he is average i would hate to see what you think of our own because they can't lay a glove on him. Williams for all his potential is severely lacking something. Maybe the pay rise has gone to his head because he is nowhere near Snyed and the less said about Tommy L the better.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
jinkin jimmy
He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
barton baird
jinkin jimmy wrote:
He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?

Maybe he isn`t,but his kicking alone is worth every penny for F.C. By the way do you watch him every week to come to your conclusion?
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
big grimmo

He's a lot closer to an international call up than Sam Tomkins is lol unless you qualify for spitting the dummy out
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
jinkin jimmy
barton baird wrote:
Maybe he isn`t,but his kicking alone is worth every penny for F.C. By the way do you watch him every week to come to your conclusion?

Winning is all that matters in a final, I accept that. A more general point is that RL used to be about a lot more than relying on bombs for 80 minutes. The likes of Sneyd, Gale, etc are no doubt successful but I remember half backs being much more rounded than is currently required in the modern game.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Hessle Roader
jinkin jimmy wrote:
He can't run, pass or tackle. However, he apparently is the best player on the field. How close do you think he is to an international call up?



And guess what. If he'd been wearing the cherry and white yesterday you'd now be the cupholders.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Jake the Peg
jinkin jimmy wrote:
I'll give you the real headline. "Wigan totally out coached as SL's most average half back wins Lance Todd".


How can sneyd be SL's most average half back when tommy leuluai is in the comp?

