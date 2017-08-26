WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win

Post a reply
FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:14 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
For most neutrals today's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final was just too close to call as Hull FC defended their trophy against the most successful side in the competitions history, the Wigan Warriors.



Both coaches had near fully fit squads to choose from, many with cup winning experience, and fully understanding what today's massive event means to both sets of supporters and the game in general.



Wigan were the slight favourites with the bookies, but there really was nothing to choose between the sides, and the scene was set for a cracker of an encounter.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:20 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4766
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
WELL DONE HULL FC ON YOUR TREMENDOUS VICTORY AT WEMBLEY - WELL DESERVED, YOU WERE BY FAR THE BETTER TEAM ON THE DAY AND HAVE BEEN THE BEST TEAM IN THE CHALLENGE CUP THIS SEASON. BRILLIANT STUFF.

:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: FC Retain CC Trophy with Warriors Win
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:02 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5559
Tigerade wrote:
WELL DONE HULL FC ON YOUR TREMENDOUS VICTORY AT WEMBLEY - WELL DESERVED, YOU WERE BY FAR THE BETTER TEAM ON THE DAY AND HAVE BEEN THE BEST TEAM IN THE CHALLENGE CUP THIS SEASON. BRILLIANT STUFF.

:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:


And well done on the LLS. Hopefully see you in the Grand Final. Radford not joining in with the celebrations indicates to me that he wants the Grand Final and 3ants the players to know that

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Andereliked92, Bull Mania, feebleweasel, jakeyg95, King Street Cat, kobashi, Listerofsmeg, matthew, moxi1, Norris Cole, Nothus, nottinghamtiger, Paddyfc, ratticusfinch, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, Simeon Stylites, The Avenger, TheUnassumingBadger, wrencat1873 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,2801,71576,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
14
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
64
- 6SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 16SYDNEY
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
14
- 18HULL FC
TV
  
Full Time FACEBOOK CHAT THREAD LIVE ON BBC
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM