For most neutrals today's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final was just too close to call as Hull FC defended their trophy against the most successful side in the competitions history, the Wigan Warriors.Both coaches had near fully fit squads to choose from, many with cup winning experience, and fully understanding what today's massive event means to both sets of supporters and the game in general.Wigan were the slight favourites with the bookies, but there really was nothing to choose between the sides, and the scene was set for a cracker of an encounter.