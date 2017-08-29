5miler wrote:

If you want to class that as a deliberate head butt then you need to take up knitting. Happens probably about 10 times a game in tackles. Did you see Ellis and MM keep on at each other afterwards? No. That's because they both recognised it for what it was. Hull won,back to back cup triumphs,congrats.No disrespect intended,just pointing out what was written by a well respected former official,in response to what the Loiner said.