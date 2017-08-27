|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Think the whole thing is really good - BBC coverage gets criticism but Mark Chapman, Dave Woods, John Kear, Brian Noble and particularly Jon Wilkin are far better than Sky's team IMO. Not keen on Robbie Paul, Jonathan Davies or Jamie Peacock but overall I thought BBC did a great job, as they did last year. Really hope Wilkin gets a gig with Sky when he hangs his boots up - really articulate and insightful.
chapman is a Hull fan from his student days I think (along with durham). peacock just talks in soundbites. It's like he has prepared everything he's going to say beforehand.
Although I don't want to, I actually like john wilkin and he obviously has a lot of respect for a lot of the Hull palyers
Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:45 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Jonathan "just watch " Davies really gets on my tits.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:52 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Suggested he had champagne in his eyes
I thought those small bottles were beer tbh, he did get sprayed in the eyes though
Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:55 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
He was the one that gave big credit to CT for making the tackle that meant Clubb lost control - and in real time that's how I saw it, a little pressure on the ball as per every tackle in SL and Clubb didn't have control of the ball sufficiently. Child was for once correct.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:51 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Shame the rest of the bbc are not like them absolutely no mention on any of the sports bulletins this morning on BBC news, they mentioned the boxing, women's rugby union and the football and the final was broadcast on BBC 1what does that tell us.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:09 pm
Fields of Fire wrote:
Must say I noticed that, quite ridiculous!
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:55 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Your right, but nobody else noticed !
Read Stuart Cummings column in this weeks League Weekly. Mcillorums punch was in retaliation to the one thrown by Ellis. Seems that everybody missed that one.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:01 pm
[quote="5miler"]Read Stuart Cummings column in this weeks League Weekly. Mcillorums punch was in retaliation to the one thrown by Ellis. Seems that everybody missed that one.[/quote]
In the initail tackle,Mcllorum headbutts Ellis,he retaliates,then Mcllorum throws another punch.
Seems everybody missed that????
Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:45 pm
Carlotti wrote:
In the initail tackle,Mcllorum headbutts Ellis,he retaliates,then Mcllorum throws another punch.
Seems everybody missed that????
If you want to class that as a deliberate head butt then you need to take up knitting. Happens probably about 10 times a game in tackles. Did you see Ellis and MM keep on at each other afterwards? No. That's because they both recognised it for what it was. Hull won,back to back cup triumphs,congrats.No disrespect intended,just pointing out what was written by a well respected former official,in response to what the Loiner said.
