Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:41 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Think the whole thing is really good - BBC coverage gets criticism but Mark Chapman, Dave Woods, John Kear, Brian Noble and particularly Jon Wilkin are far better than Sky's team IMO. Not keen on Robbie Paul, Jonathan Davies or Jamie Peacock but overall I thought BBC did a great job, as they did last year. Really hope Wilkin gets a gig with Sky when he hangs his boots up - really articulate and insightful.


chapman is a Hull fan from his student days I think (along with durham). peacock just talks in soundbites. It's like he has prepared everything he's going to say beforehand.

Although I don't want to, I actually like john wilkin and he obviously has a lot of respect for a lot of the Hull palyers
