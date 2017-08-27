WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Were the black and white army!

Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:23 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
I thought our support was nothing short of sensational yesterday, a wall of black and white roaring the boys home.
@TheChallengeCup
LR: When I was shaking hands at the start, the view of all the Hull fans that came down to watch was something special.


I hadn't realised we were in Club Wembley seats but meant we could do some people watching before the game. I tried to see who Eddie Hemmings was putting a bet on as he queued up but not successfully. Really liked the facilities on the concourse, view a bit high up for me but would go in there again.

I did find the relative level of Wigan support strange. They've got a challenge to get in Top 4/GF this year (not to say they won't!) so I'd have thought there'd be a bigger support from them given their size. We probably took twice our number of passholders.

I thought the Wigan support was terrible for a club with a big fan base I can't understand why they took so few you out numbered them 3-1 easily anyway well done ( he says through gritted teeth ) I hope its you and cas in the GF really bored of seeing the same teams in the final and a cas win obviously :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:40 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Here's the red button/after match extra analysis on Iplayer
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0 ... igan-forum



The interview with radders on there is brilliant. He's obviously big mates with peacock and noble from their bradford days.
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:41 am
Looked to me like more Hull fans there than last year
