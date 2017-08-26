I thought our support was nothing short of sensational yesterday, a wall of black and white roaring the boys home.

LR: When I was shaking hands at the start, the view of all the Hull fans that came down to watch was something special.





I hadn't realised we were in Club Wembley seats but meant we could do some people watching before the game. I tried to see who Eddie Hemmings was putting a bet on as he queued up but not successfully. Really liked the facilities on the concourse, view a bit high up for me but would go in there again.



I did find the relative level of Wigan support strange. They've got a challenge to get in Top 4/GF this year (not to say they won't!) so I'd have thought there'd be a bigger support from them given their size. We probably took twice our number of passholders.