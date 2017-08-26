Sebasteeno wrote: Got in an hour ago ourselves



After missing the final last year due to a holiday and being truly gutted this year almost felt like destiny for me - like the club had done it so i could see them win at Wembley!!! Throughout i always expected something to go wrong and when they broke with two minutes i thought that was it - of course that was pulled back for forward and teh rest is history - I got to see FC win at Wembley along with my nine year old son and eleven year old daughter something i have had to wait to 45 to finally put to bed



So well done Radford and the boys!!!!

Same here, I missed last year due to holiday. However, always felt we'd win today as this team now knows how to win the big games and is loving the Cup.A 49 year wait for me. Makes up for all those games that went before.Anyone know what happened to that block of empty seats behind the goa, lower tier? Prime Hull seats, so looks like some ticket sale error somewhere along the way????