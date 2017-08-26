Got in an hour ago ourselves



After missing the final last year due to a holiday and being truly gutted this year almost felt like destiny for me - like the club had done it so i could see them win at Wembley!!! Throughout i always expected something to go wrong and when they broke with two minutes i thought that was it - of course that was pulled back for forward and teh rest is history - I got to see FC win at Wembley along with my nine year old son and eleven year old daughter something i have had to wait to 45 to finally put to bed



So well done Radford and the boys!!!!