Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:11 pm
fbstackafelt

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 24
Pieman wrote:
really? we are world and super league champions


not on this seasons efforts you are'nt
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:16 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2476
Location: Atherton
but we are and erm.... its a fact
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:16 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1051
fbstackafelt wrote:
not on this seasons efforts you are'nt


Please explain what part of 'current' Superleague and world champions you don't understand. Oh, and your apostrophe is in the wrong place, the correct spelling is aren't. :D
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:42 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10527
P-J wrote:
At the end of the day he made the wrong decision and we lost the game as a result.

Means nothing as Hull's name is now etched on the trophy. We move on.


Whether it was the wrong decision or not, you definitely can't say you lost the game as a result. Hull would have still been 2 points ahead, and the game is a completely different game. The Burgess try wouldn't have happened for a start, and as the game went past 70 minutes we started just kicking for corners and running the clock down. Who's to say that with just a one score lead we wouldn't have looked to be more positive and scored again ourselves. Equally you might have scored back to back tries and won, or you might have dropped it in the following set allowing us to re-establish our 8 point lead. Nobody could ever know how the game would have panned out.

I don't mind anyone saying it was the wrong call, but to suggest it cost you the game when you would have still trailed with 15 minutes left is silly. If you want something to blame, your very poor front row is a good place to start. Did FPN make a single metre after contact?
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:58 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12427
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Did FPN make a single metre after contact?

I think 'Surrender tackle specialist' is a legitimate position in Wigan packs. FPN takes over from Pettybourne and Lauaki before him. I wonder what Sims is up to?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:05 pm
fbstackafelt

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 24
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Please explain what part of 'current' Superleague and world champions you don't understand. Oh, and your apostrophe is in the wrong place, the correct spelling is aren't. :D



apostrophe in the wrong place, well spotted now perhaps you can help me spot where pieman (it was his post that i replied to or did you fail to spot that?) mentioned 'current'
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:22 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2476
Location: Atherton
fbstackafelt wrote:
apostrophe in the wrong place, well spotted now perhaps you can help me spot where pieman (it was his post that i replied to or did you fail to spot that?) mentioned 'current'


I didnt as we are as this seasons still isnt decided......not hard really
Re: Changes needed
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:46 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5564
Somebody on the Hull forum posted the metres made by the starting props of both teams.

Taylor - 136
Watts - 121
Frank Paul - 46
Clubb - 29


Or something like that. That's where your first changes need to be made
Re: Changes needed
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:29 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3462
Wilde 3 wrote:
Somebody on the Hull forum posted the metres made by the starting props of both teams.

Taylor - 136
Watts - 121
Frank Paul - 46
Clubb - 29


Or something like that. That's where your first changes need to be made

We see these comparisons on a regular basis unfortunately. It has to be down to tactics. Surely our props have more yards in them than that? I can only assume it is what Wane wants them to do. We have had plenty of success under Wane but the way our props are used drives me crazy.
Re: Changes needed
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:39 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5588
I've posted countless times on here. We may as well play with an extra 2 back rowers. What is the point of having props that just tackle? And in FPN's case most of his tackles are around the legs, I don't think I've seen him do a bit hit since he joined us??? Sutton and TT are our only props that can carry well (most games they don't though) and our only props that can actually get over 100m in a game (not that that's even spectacular).

But why not play with no props and just have 2 back rowers there that can play 80 minutes and just tackle themselves to death?
