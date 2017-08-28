P-J wrote: At the end of the day he made the wrong decision and we lost the game as a result.



Means nothing as Hull's name is now etched on the trophy. We move on.

Whether it was the wrong decision or not, you definitely can't say you lost the game as a result. Hull would have still been 2 points ahead, and the game is a completely different game. The Burgess try wouldn't have happened for a start, and as the game went past 70 minutes we started just kicking for corners and running the clock down. Who's to say that with just a one score lead we wouldn't have looked to be more positive and scored again ourselves. Equally you might have scored back to back tries and won, or you might have dropped it in the following set allowing us to re-establish our 8 point lead. Nobody could ever know how the game would have panned out.I don't mind anyone saying it was the wrong call, but to suggest it cost you the game when you would have still trailed with 15 minutes left is silly. If you want something to blame, your very poor front row is a good place to start. Did FPN make a single metre after contact?