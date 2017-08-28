WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Changes needed

Post a reply
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:11 pm
fbstackafelt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 24
Pieman wrote:
really? we are world and super league champions


not on this seasons efforts you are'nt
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:16 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2475
Location: Atherton
but we are and erm.... its a fact
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:16 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1048
fbstackafelt wrote:
not on this seasons efforts you are'nt


Please explain what part of 'current' Superleague and world champions you don't understand. Oh, and your apostrophe is in the wrong place, the correct spelling is aren't. :D
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:42 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10525
P-J wrote:
At the end of the day he made the wrong decision and we lost the game as a result.

Means nothing as Hull's name is now etched on the trophy. We move on.


Whether it was the wrong decision or not, you definitely can't say you lost the game as a result. Hull would have still been 2 points ahead, and the game is a completely different game. The Burgess try wouldn't have happened for a start, and as the game went past 70 minutes we started just kicking for corners and running the clock down. Who's to say that with just a one score lead we wouldn't have looked to be more positive and scored again ourselves. Equally you might have scored back to back tries and won, or you might have dropped it in the following set allowing us to re-establish our 8 point lead. Nobody could ever know how the game would have panned out.

I don't mind anyone saying it was the wrong call, but to suggest it cost you the game when you would have still trailed with 15 minutes left is silly. If you want something to blame, your very poor front row is a good place to start. Did FPN make a single metre after contact?
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:58 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12424
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Did FPN make a single metre after contact?

I think 'Surrender tackle specialist' is a legitimate position in Wigan packs. FPN takes over from Pettybourne and Lauaki before him. I wonder what Sims is up to?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:05 pm
fbstackafelt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 24
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Please explain what part of 'current' Superleague and world champions you don't understand. Oh, and your apostrophe is in the wrong place, the correct spelling is aren't. :D



apostrophe in the wrong place, well spotted now perhaps you can help me spot where pieman (it was his post that i replied to or did you fail to spot that?) mentioned 'current'
Re: Changes needed
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:22 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2475
Location: Atherton
fbstackafelt wrote:
apostrophe in the wrong place, well spotted now perhaps you can help me spot where pieman (it was his post that i replied to or did you fail to spot that?) mentioned 'current'


I didnt as we are as this seasons still isnt decided......not hard really
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Backwoodsman, Bad Leg Strikes, Bigredwarrior, easyWire, fbstackafelt, fleabag, Grimmy, hatty, Jukesays, lp2012, Mr. Zucchini Head, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, Orrell Lad, Pieman, suffolk rhinos, Trainman, warrior1872 and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,9991,75776,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM