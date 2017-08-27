Bigredwarrior wrote:
This is something we could debate all day long. Unless we completely remove it and go back to the pre SC days of course. Even if we doubled the cap, we'd only have the same pool of players to choose from, they'd just be paid more!
The SC in NRL is so much higher that we'll never compete for their players and they'll always be able to cherry pick players from Superleague.
The SC isn't the problem as very few teams in SL actually spend to it. The lack of ambition by the RFL is the issue - happy to see small provincial towns potter along. They need to luck into a few more Koukash's and Argyle's because nothing they've put in place as an organisation has grown the game.