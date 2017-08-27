Marshall's mistake was the same as Manfredi's in last year's semi when we lost.



Manfredi is 2 and will be next year.

10 is Flower who will be next year.

If FPN stays he will be 8.

We will still have MM in the 9 shirt. Whether TL is at 7 will depend on if he retires and goes coaching.



It's popular to suggest we need a goal kicker but why? GW is decent his problem is so many of our tries are scored out wide by the corner flag. When did we last score more than one try in a game between the sticks. When Leeds were winning GF's McGuire and Burrow scored tries for fun and under or by the sticks. Leeds scores went up in 6s. When do we ever bust up the middle by a prop, quick PTB with players flooding through to take the quick pass or off load?

We are lethal left side and score loads of tries. Opposition teams know what we will do but we are that good there's nothing they can do to stop it. We offer no threat up the middle as out props don't take the ball up to bust the middle.

Right side attack has died a death. With Smith, Joel, Gells and Manfredi we were fast, skillful, a real threat and scored tries. We no longer pose a threat on the right side attack.

We have backs taking the ball up , get dominated by opposition forwards, then a slow PTB and we are going nowhere.

We need to improve our attack up the middle and right side to replicate the threat that we are on the left.

How improvements will come about I don't know. We have been watching the same playing routines for 3 years so whether it will change for the remainder of this season or next I don't know.

Something has to improve, finishing 8th is no good for Wigan. IL and SW know this, what they will do will be interesting to see.

How this will affect season ticket sales for next year remains to be seen.

I'm not suggesting Waney should go as I don't like people losing their jobs, by hell though we sure need a coach who will improve our attacking options.