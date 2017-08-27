WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:49 pm
Mash Butty User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 29, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 864
Location: PIE IN THE SKY DISH
All the saints fans I spoke to in the pubs in Ashton yesterday said it was a try and we were robbed, enough said...
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:25 pm
Carlotti User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 571
[quote="Mash Butty"]All the saints fans I spoke to in the pubs in Ashton yesterday said it was a try and we were robbed, enough said...[/quote]

Go on redvee,you might get a different opinion.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:59 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22109
Location: London
silver2 wrote:
There's something wrong with our game when the BBC news gives more time to the woman's RU world cup than it does to the C C final.


Rugby union is a bigger game and it's the World Cup.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:44 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7092
Location: Here there and everywhere
Grimmy wrote:
You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.

For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try


thank you for posting this. Having been at the game and subsequently on TV, I can understand the debate, but I cannot see why the three pundits were calling it the wrong call. Clubb loses the ball when he twists to get in a better position to ground the ball. Tuimevave had hands over the ball to pr event the gounding (as you would expect). Clubb did not respect possession.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:26 pm
barton baird User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12115
Location: south of Hull.
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
thank you for posting this. Having been at the game and subsequently on TV, I can understand the debate, but I cannot see why the three pundits were calling it the wrong call. Clubb loses the ball when he twists to get in a better position to ground the ball. Tuimevave had hands over the ball to pr event the gounding (as you would expect). Clubb did not respect possession.

We can argue all day,the fact is Hull are home with the trophy.
BLACK AND WHITES



East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.

--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:57 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1715
The salary cap has ruined SL
