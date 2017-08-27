Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm Posts: 7092 Location: Here there and everywhere
You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.
For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try
thank you for posting this. Having been at the game and subsequently on TV, I can understand the debate, but I cannot see why the three pundits were calling it the wrong call. Clubb loses the ball when he twists to get in a better position to ground the ball. Tuimevave had hands over the ball to pr event the gounding (as you would expect). Clubb did not respect possession.
We can argue all day,the fact is Hull are home with the trophy.
