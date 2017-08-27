Grimmy wrote: You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.



For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try

thank you for posting this. Having been at the game and subsequently on TV, I can understand the debate, but I cannot see why the three pundits were calling it the wrong call. Clubb loses the ball when he twists to get in a better position to ground the ball. Tuimevave had hands over the ball to pr event the gounding (as you would expect). Clubb did not respect possession.